Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

