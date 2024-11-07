Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Global Energy Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

