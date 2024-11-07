GGM Financials LLC Sells 337 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

GGM Financials LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of GGM Financials LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

