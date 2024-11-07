GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $309.33 and last traded at $309.30. 687,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,522,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

