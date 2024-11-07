Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.15 and last traded at C$20.05, with a volume of 931481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.46.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$61,709.67. In other news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$61,709.67. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

