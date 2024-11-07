FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe Increased by Analyst

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. Northland Capmk lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,418.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $275,140 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.