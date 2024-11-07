FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Marqeta Issued By William Blair

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the period. Visa Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $68,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 389,045 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

