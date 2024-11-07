Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.37 million. Funko also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Funko alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Funko

Funko Stock Up 5.6 %

FNKO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 620,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,503. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,528.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169 over the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.