FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

FSK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 2,140,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

