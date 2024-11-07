FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
FSK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 2,140,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.27%.
Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital
In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
