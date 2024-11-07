Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,442 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after buying an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

