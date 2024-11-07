Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 372 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,003,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,289,000 after buying an additional 244,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.