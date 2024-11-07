Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,203.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,015.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.