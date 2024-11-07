Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.11 and a 52 week high of $178.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.