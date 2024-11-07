Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $123.85 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $2,414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,640. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

