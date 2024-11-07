Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Fortis Stock Performance
Fortis stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 411,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,873. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.
Fortis Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.