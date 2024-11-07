Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 411,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,873. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.