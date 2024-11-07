Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

