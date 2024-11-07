Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 69 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $780.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $333.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.00 and a 12 month high of $781.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.98.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

