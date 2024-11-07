Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

