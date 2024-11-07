Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 40,540 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. 29,533,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,216,820. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $4,545,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

