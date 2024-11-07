Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EFA opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.