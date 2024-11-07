Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 431.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

