Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 12,377 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 463.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 381.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 299.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

