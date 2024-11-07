Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 191,182 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,182 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

