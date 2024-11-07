Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 3,423 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 469,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

