Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 117187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

FSZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

