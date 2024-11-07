Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 2,397,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,734. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
