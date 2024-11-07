Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $2,173.84 and last traded at $2,079.09, with a volume of 21458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,090.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,885.75.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,200,560 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,629.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

