Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,820.42.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,083.92. 31,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,336. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,629.35. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $900.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,173.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $15,200,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

