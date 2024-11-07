Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

