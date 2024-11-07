Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,521 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $63,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

