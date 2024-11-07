Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $3.79. Evotec shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 38,390 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Evotec Stock Down 15.6 %

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Evotec in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,183,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the third quarter valued at $512,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

