Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 548,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,248. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

