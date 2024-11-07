Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 43601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $717.51 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 336,742 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 890.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.