EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.63.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 15.5 %

NYSE:EPAM traded up $31.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

