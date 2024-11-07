Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,967 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Entergy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,138 shares of company stock worth $4,430,838 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

