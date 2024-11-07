Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.82 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.98. 310,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,339. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

