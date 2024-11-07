Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $372,445.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00036479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,313,172 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

