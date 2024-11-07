Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $101.91 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

