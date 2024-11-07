Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 494,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,869,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

