Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 25.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) dropped 25.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 89,324,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 884% from the average daily volume of 9,075,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.58.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

