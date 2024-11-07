Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

