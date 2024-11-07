Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $281.48 and a 52-week high of $400.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

