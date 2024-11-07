Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $400,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $776.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $901.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $867.32. The stock has a market cap of $737.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

