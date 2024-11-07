eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $336,993.75 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,511,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,276. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in eBay by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 158.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

