Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.89%.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

