Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of DEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
