DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 80,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.