DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-0.980 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 80,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on DD
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.