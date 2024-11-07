DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.31 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

