Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 563 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after purchasing an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

