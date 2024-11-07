Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.33, but opened at $32.72. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 4,365,115 shares.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 8.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.