Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 2373823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

